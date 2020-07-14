Virginia Mae Ruth Kalcevic passed away July 1 in Brighton, just two months shy of her 95th birthday.
She was born in Longmont Sept. 5, 1925, to the late Herbert and Ruth Nelson. She was the fourth of six children.
She loved to recount the happy memories and mischief she and Rubyann, Maxine, Beverley, Pat and brother, Don, got into. She graduated from Fort Lupton High School and maintained lifelong friendships with many of her classmates.
Virginia married Beverly "Bud" Zaiss in 1945, had two children, Ron and Sharee, before divorcing. Virginia married John Kalcevic in 1969. She was close with John's sons, Johnny and Jim and their families and thought of the Kalcevic family as her own. Virginia was married to John for more than 31 years until his death in 2001. Above all else, Virginia loved her family.
Virginia had very close relationships with Ron and his wife, Bev, and Sharee and her husband, Larry. They spoke almost every day and saw each other weekly. She also remained very close with her siblings and talked to Beverly and Pat almost every day too.
However, her most cherished role was as grandma to Brian, Estee and Alison. She was the grandma that very few are lucky enough to have. She never missed an opportunity to make each grandchild feel special, whether it was having them spend the night, making their favorite cookies with them, having Easter egg hunts throughout the year, letting them slide across the basement floor in bunny feet, or treating them to new clothes at the beginning of each school year and for the holidays. She never missed a recital, graduation, or other special occasion. She was especially excited to celebrate the marriages of all three grandkids, and welcomed Tate, Amy, and Ed as new grandchildren.
If anything could compare to the love for her grandchildren, it may have been her love for her great-grandchildren. Virginia was thrilled to be the great-grandmother to Rylie, Wade, Kaitlyn, Emily and Avery. She never hesitated to pull out pictures and brag about how beautiful or handsome each was and to share stories about their current escapades.
Survivors include her sisters, Beverley Rudy and Patricia Terry, of Fort Lupton; her son, Ronald (Bev) Zaiss, of Brighton; daughter, Sharee (Larry) Strasheim, of Denver; grandson, Brian (Amy) Zaiss, of Brighton; granddaughters, Estee (Tate) Sanchez, of Keenesburg, and Alison (Ed) Sawallesh of Brighton; and great-grandchildren Rylie and Wade Zaiss, Kaitlyn Sanchez, and Emily and Avery Sawallesh.
Siblings Rubyann Bell, Maxine Brenning and Donald Nelson preceded her in death.
A private service will be Thursday, July 9, at the Brighton United Methodist Church, 625 S. Eighth Ave., followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Virginia's name to the Brighton United Methodist church or charity of your choice
