William (Bill) E. Allen, 68, of Brighton, died July 31 with his family by his side in Westminster.

Bill was born Sept. 14, 1950, in McGuffey, Ohio, to Carl Allen and Crystal (Martin) Graham. Bill attended Rock Falls High School in Rock Falls, Illinois. Soon after graduating, Bill left the Midwest to pursue his career in construction in the Denver area.

Bill was a longtime employee of the city of Brighton. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos. Bill also loved to golf, enjoyed the outdoors, especially the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and the beaches of Mexico.

Survivors include his nephews, Erik and Jesse Allen; Jesse's spouse, Misty; and their children, Aiden and Kamryn. His father; his mother; and his brothers, Steve and Gary Allen, preceded him in death.

A Better Place Funeral & Cremation in Denver handled the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the mountains of Colorado. Rest easy, Baja Willy."



Published in Commerce City Sentinel Express on Aug. 13, 2019

