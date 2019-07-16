Zachary Ryan Meyers received his wings June 14 at Boulder Community Hospital in Boulder.

Zachary (Zach) was born in Brighton to Dwight Meyers and Christina Roth Ramirez Jan. 3, 1985. Zach was a loving, smart, funny, caring and giving person, but above all an amazing father to his two children.

He loved being outdoors especially going fishing and hiking. He also had a big interest in anything having to do with the stars and space. Zach cherished the time spent with his kiddos going to concerts, dance recitals, outdoor adventures and so much more.

Zach's willingness to help others continued even after his death. He was able give the gift of life to four people through Organ Donation.

Survivors include his son, James Meyers, daughter Olivia Meyers; his parents; brothers, Derek Meyers (Krystal Meyers) and Joshua Meyers (Morgan Meyers); and grandparents, Bill and Carolyn Roth (maternal) and Thomas Meyers (paternal).

His paternal grandmother, Patricia Meyers, preceded him in death.

A celebration of life was July 13 at the Fort Lupton Pavilion at the city's recreation center. Cremation and the spreading of his ashes will be at a later date.













