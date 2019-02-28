|
Mr. Dwayne Daniel Taylor, 76
Bartlett, TN
Departed this life on Sunday February 24, 2019. Services will
be held at Spring Hill MB Church at 3815 Hawkins Mill Rd at
11am on Saturday March 2, 2019. Visitation at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home at 12 S Parkway W from 4 – 6 pm on Friday March 1, 2019. Mr. Taylor is the husband of Jacqueline Taylor and the Father of Dwayne L. and Chris Taylor. He has two sisters, Ernize D. Thompkins and Sandra D. Diggs and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019