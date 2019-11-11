Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Priest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Earl Priest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Earl Priest Obituary
A. Earl Priest

Memphis - A. Earl Priest died peacefully on November 9, 2019, at his residence The Kirby Pines Retirement Community. Earl was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on April 24, 1922, to Jack and Bessie Taylor Priest. His family moved to Wynne, Arkansas one year later. Earl graduated from Wynne High School and attended Harding University in Searcy Arkansas.

Earl married Willene Jones in 1941. Mr. Priest then joined the United States Navy. He traveled the oceans aboard the USS Yosemite (AD-19). They moved to Memphis in 1946 where Earl worked for an advertising agency. Later he served as Chief Financial Officer for St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. He retired there after 11 1/2 years. They moved to Kirby Pines on New Year's Eve of 1996. Earl served as president of the Kirby Pines Advisory Group, a position he volunteered for 10 years.

Earl and Willene were long-time members of the Church of Christ at White Station. Earl served as an elder of the church for over 40 years. Willene retired as a staff member at the Church of Christ at White Station. They would continue to do volunteer work at the church every Monday.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Duane, his wife, Willene and his sister, Helen. He is survived by two nephews, Harry Harrell of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Johnny Coleman of Cabot Arkansas; and four nieces, Brenda Brown, Canada, Treva Westmoreland, Bronson, Florida, Betty Dangea, Wynne Arkansas, Mary Helen Dill, San Raphael California, Pam Crumpton, Heber Springs Arkansas.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral to begin at 2:00 PM all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Earl and Willene Priest Endowed Scholarship Fund at Harding School of Theology, 1000 Cherry Road, Memphis Tennessee 38117
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -