A. Lee Squires



Memphis - Lee Squires, age 94, passed away on June 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14 from 2pm to 4pm at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will be Tuesday June 16th 2020 at 12:00PM at Oakland Cemetery in Warren Arkansas.









