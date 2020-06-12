A. Lee Squires
A. Lee Squires

Memphis - Lee Squires, age 94, passed away on June 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14 from 2pm to 4pm at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will be Tuesday June 16th 2020 at 12:00PM at Oakland Cemetery in Warren Arkansas.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
JUN
16
Burial
12:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
