Aaron Lee Crutcher
Aaron Lee Crutcher, a 47 year Crew Chief with the City of Memphis Waste Management System and dedicated member of Redemption Christian Church, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Aaron will be cherished and remembered by his companion for over 40 years, Judy A. Faulkner, the love of his life. He also leaves five sons, Kedrick Crutcher (Trina), Eric Faulkner, Damien Crutcher (Teresa), Adrian Crutcher, and Patrick Crutcher; three daughters, Stephanie Scruggs, Beverly Crutcher, and Victoria Edwards. He is survived by one sister, Julia Crutcher, and one brother, Dave Crutcher (Mary). Aaron is also survived by his 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who he loved dearly. He also leaves his best friend in life, Donald Houston and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 pm-7 pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. |Memphis, TN 38116. He will lie-in-state Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 am-10:55 am with Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am at St. Luke Baptist Church | 1641 Keaton St. | Memphis, TN 38114. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens | 6444Raleigh Lagrange Rd. | Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020