Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
1641 Keaton St.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
1641 Keaton St.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Crutcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Lee Crutcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Lee Crutcher Obituary
Aaron Lee Crutcher

Aaron Lee Crutcher, a 47 year Crew Chief with the City of Memphis Waste Management System and dedicated member of Redemption Christian Church, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Aaron will be cherished and remembered by his companion for over 40 years, Judy A. Faulkner, the love of his life. He also leaves five sons, Kedrick Crutcher (Trina), Eric Faulkner, Damien Crutcher (Teresa), Adrian Crutcher, and Patrick Crutcher; three daughters, Stephanie Scruggs, Beverly Crutcher, and Victoria Edwards. He is survived by one sister, Julia Crutcher, and one brother, Dave Crutcher (Mary). Aaron is also survived by his 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who he loved dearly. He also leaves his best friend in life, Donald Houston and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 pm-7 pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. |Memphis, TN 38116. He will lie-in-state Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 am-10:55 am with Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am at St. Luke Baptist Church | 1641 Keaton St. | Memphis, TN 38114. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens | 6444Raleigh Lagrange Rd. | Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -