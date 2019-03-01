Services
Abe Cummings Jr., Memphis, TN, Age: 73, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Grace Health Center, Cordova, TN. He was a 1964 graduate of Douglass High School in Memphis, TN. He leaves to survive three sisters, Barbara Ann Bearden, Beatrice Williams, and Brenda Smith. Two daughters, Joyce Cummings Evans and Sharon Cummings. Memorial services to be held at Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38111.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019
