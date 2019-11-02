|
|
In Loving Memory of
Abell Shepherd
"Mama - Today is an extraordinarily special day! Today marks what would have been your 100th birthday! Although you are no longer with us, we still deem it fitting and an honor to acknowledge & celebrate you! You were a wonderful, awesome, powerful woman of God filled with love & wisdom. You were & continue to be a tremendous
blessing in our lives.
On Nov 2, 1919, God blessed the world with
you & allowed the world to be blessed by your presence for 94 years.
On behalf of your oldest child Ann Shepherd Hayes, your grandchildren Andrea, Shari & Colette as well as your great & great-great grandchildren,
we love you so much.
Gone, but never EVER forgotten
Happy Birthday!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Nov. 2, 2019