Resources
More Obituaries for Abell Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abell Shepherd Shepherd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abell Shepherd Shepherd In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Abell Shepherd



"Mama - Today is an extraordinarily special day! Today marks what would have been your 100th birthday! Although you are no longer with us, we still deem it fitting and an honor to acknowledge & celebrate you! You were a wonderful, awesome, powerful woman of God filled with love & wisdom. You were & continue to be a tremendous

blessing in our lives.

On Nov 2, 1919, God blessed the world with

you & allowed the world to be blessed by your presence for 94 years.

On behalf of your oldest child Ann Shepherd Hayes, your grandchildren Andrea, Shari & Colette as well as your great & great-great grandchildren,

we love you so much.

Gone, but never EVER forgotten

Happy Birthday!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -