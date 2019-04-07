|
|
Agnes M. Irby
Collierville
Agnes M. Irby, age 89, passed away April 3, 2019. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Daniel Irby. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Strawn (Glenn); and son, Doug Irby (Sandy); grandchildren, Josh Strawn, Jake Strawn, Jenny Walls, Alyson Mears, Amy Reeves, Austin Irby, and Aaron Warhurst and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and funeral services celebrating Agnes' life will be held at 11:30 a.m. all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Crossroads United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019