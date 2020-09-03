Agness H. Black
Collierville - Agness Hill Black, 93, departed this life and was welcomed into her heavenly home on September 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Theron and Ethel Hill of Okolona, MS. Agness was the loving and supportive wife of the late Frank A. Black, who traveled the world working for the Baptist Brotherhood Commission.
Agness is survived by her children, Betty (Dan) Green, of Collierville, TN, and Robert Black of New Johnsonville, TN, granddaughters, Hadley (Hollis) Inabinet of Spartanburg, SC, and Mary Helen (Chris) Durland of Signal Mountain, TN. She leaves four great-grandchildren, Mary Lewis, Preston, and Price Inabinet, and Evelyn Durland.
She is also survived by one brother Connie Hill (Becky) of Tennessee Ridge, TN, as well as five nieces, a nephew, and several grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom she dearly loved. Agness was preceded in death by her brothers Leo, Don, and James Hill.
Next to loving her Lord, family, and friends, Agness loved golf and played as long as she was able. She didn't hit the ball far, but she always hit it straight. Until a few weeks before her passing, she followed all PGA golf on TV. One of the highlights of Agness's life was attending the Masters Tournament and seeing her favorite, Jack Nicklaus, play. She was a loyal attendee at the Danny Thomas/St. Jude tournament for more than 50 years.
Agness also excelled at entertaining, treating her friends and family to home-cooked meals with beautiful table settings. Many a meal with friends ended with a game of Spinners, one of her favorites. Agness was a member of Germantown Baptist Church, where she was involved in Merry Makers and enjoyed singing in the Hallelujah Chorus. Above all, Agness was a gentle lady, a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and a blessing to all who knew her.
A special thank you goes to Mildred Yates and all those who helped care for her the last two years, as well as Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, which provided such loving care at the end.
A family graveside service will take place at Oddfellows Okolona Cemetery on September 5. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, or to a charity of the donor's choice
.