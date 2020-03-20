Services
Aileen B. Whitesides Obituary
Aileen B. Whitesides

Munford - Aileen B. Whitesides passed away on March 19, 2020. She was 82 years of age, a retired mail order clerk at Sears, and a long standing member of Munford First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Ms. Whitesides was predeceased by her husband, B.J. Whitesides and a son, Hank Forbess. She is survived by her son, Sonny (Lisa) Forbess; brothers, Bobby (Peggy) Bomar, Gerald (Patsy) Bomar; sister, Doris Ann; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
