Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Albert "Dale" Buckley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Albert "Dale" Buckley Obituary
Dr. Albert "Dale" Buckley

Memphis - Dr. Albert "Dale" Buckley, born September 2, 1932, in Stringer, Mississippi, died at the age of 87 in Memphis Tennessee. He was a resident of Memphis since 1979, prior to which he was a professor at Freed-Hardeman University, a Minister, and Owner of Buckley's Antiques. He was father to seven children: Jerry (Judy) Buckley, Phyllis Leigh (John) Simpson, Cindy (John) Wuerdeman, Barry (Kelley) Buckley, Amber Lyons, Vicky (Jim) Spore and Amy (Carey) Grant. Dale was a master story-teller, an accomplished pianist, a missionary, a father, a "Grandaddy Clock-Clock", and a joyful man. His humor and personality were infectious to all fortunate enough to be drawn under his spell. Dale is survived by his Life Partner of 38 years, Danny Winchester, as well as 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Amber Buckley Lyons Memorial Endowment Campership, information at fhu.edu/msyc, a fund established in memory of his late daughter, Amber Buckley Lyons. Entombment was at Memphis Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now