|
|
Dr. Albert "Dale" Buckley
Memphis - Dr. Albert "Dale" Buckley, born September 2, 1932, in Stringer, Mississippi, died at the age of 87 in Memphis Tennessee. He was a resident of Memphis since 1979, prior to which he was a professor at Freed-Hardeman University, a Minister, and Owner of Buckley's Antiques. He was father to seven children: Jerry (Judy) Buckley, Phyllis Leigh (John) Simpson, Cindy (John) Wuerdeman, Barry (Kelley) Buckley, Amber Lyons, Vicky (Jim) Spore and Amy (Carey) Grant. Dale was a master story-teller, an accomplished pianist, a missionary, a father, a "Grandaddy Clock-Clock", and a joyful man. His humor and personality were infectious to all fortunate enough to be drawn under his spell. Dale is survived by his Life Partner of 38 years, Danny Winchester, as well as 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Amber Buckley Lyons Memorial Endowment Campership, information at fhu.edu/msyc, a fund established in memory of his late daughter, Amber Buckley Lyons. Entombment was at Memphis Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020