Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Memphis - Albert F. Mullins, Sr., 77, of Memphis, TN passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Key. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joy Daniels Mullins; son, Albert F. Mullins, Jr.; step-daughter, Tammy Follis(Wayne); grandchildren: Nicole Haynes(Kevin), Wayne Krueger, and Justin Krueger; step-grandson, Taylor Follis; step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Cale Follis; and his parents, Albert F. and Oprah Mullins.Mr. Mullins retired from the United States Post office. In his free time, he enjoyed reading and was an avid sports fan, especially Chicago Cubs Baseball. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
