Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Albert F. Mullins Obituary
Memphis - Albert F. Mullins, 77, of Memphis, TN passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Key. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joy Mullins; son, Albert Mullins; step-daughter, Tammy Follis(Wayne); grandchildren: Nicole Haynes(Kevin), Wayne Krueger, and Justin Krueger; step-grandson, Taylor Follis; step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Cale Follis; and his parents, Albert F. and Opal Mullins. Mr. Mullins retired from the United States Post Office. He enjoyed reading and was an avid sports fan. Visitation will be 12:00pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 with Funeral Service at 1pm at Brantley Funeral Home 6875 Cockrum St., Olive Branch, MS, 38654. Interment will follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery, 6755 US Highway 51 N, Millington, TN 38053.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
