Albert Foltz Mullins
Senatobia, MS - Albert Foltz Mullins, age 99, died at home Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife; Opal Mullins, daughter in law; Joy Mullins, grandson; Butch, step-grandaughter; Tammy, great grandchildren; Nicki, Justin and Wayne, step great grandchild; Taylor, step great-great-grandchildren; Owen and Cale.
He was preceded in death by his son; Albert, granddaughter; Dana, his parents and eight siblings.
Mr. Mullins worked at Tennessee Brewing, retired from Methodist Hospitals but, was a farmer at heart. He attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
