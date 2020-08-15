1/
Albert Foltz Mullins
Albert Foltz Mullins

Senatobia, MS - Albert Foltz Mullins, age 99, died at home Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife; Opal Mullins, daughter in law; Joy Mullins, grandson; Butch, step-grandaughter; Tammy, great grandchildren; Nicki, Justin and Wayne, step great grandchild; Taylor, step great-great-grandchildren; Owen and Cale.

He was preceded in death by his son; Albert, granddaughter; Dana, his parents and eight siblings.

Mr. Mullins worked at Tennessee Brewing, retired from Methodist Hospitals but, was a farmer at heart. He attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
AUG
18
Service
02:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
