Albert Hicks Owings
(1924-2020)
Albert Hicks Owings, age 95, passed away on Saturday the 10th of October. He was born on October 19, 1924 in Memphis TN, the third son of Rose Hicks and Herbert Earl Owings. He graduated in 1942 from Southside High School prior to enlisting in the Army Air Force. He was a Sergeant and a top gunner on a B-29 bomber stationed in the Pacific with the 20th Army Air Force. Upon returning to the States, he attended the University of Colorado in Denver. After returning to Memphis, he was employed in various industries from working on the Railroad to auto sales. During the early 1950's, he began his lifetime career in construction of new homes and then transitioned to Hotel and Motel construction. Throughout his career, he was the General Contractor and Owner of numerous hotels including Holiday Inns, Holiday Inn Expresses, and Hampton Inns throughout the United States.
Albert was a dedicated member of numerous Masonic Organizations, with his most favorite position being that of Potentate in 1996 of Al Chymia Shrine Temple here in Memphis. He was also a 50 year life member in The George Washington #161 Free and Accepted Masons in Denver CO, a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Knight Templar of the York Rite Bodies, Royal Order of Jesters Court 130, Order of Quetzalcoatl #96, Unity Lodge #95 Free and Accepted Masons, and Oakville Order of the Eastern Star #265.
Albert attended Germantown United Methodist Church, and assisted the church in building The Owings Life Enrichment Center. He did this in honor of Ruby Lee Owings who was his beloved wife of 65 years. Albert is survived by his three children William "Al" Owings, Cheri Owings Tuncay, and Douglas Lee Owings (Debra). He leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, in care of Al Chymia Shrine Temple, 5570 Shelby Oaks Dr., Memphis, TN 38134, (901) 377-7336
Online at: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#1/donation/checkout