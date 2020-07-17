1/1
Albert "Owen" King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert "Owen" King

Olive Branch, MS - Albert "Owen" King, 67, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Owen was born and raised in Mobile, AL and was a lifelong, ardent fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Elizabeth Milam King; sister, Patricia Ann Hembree and brother-in-law Royce (Butch) Hembree, and nephew James Michael Magee. Owen was a loving husband of 46 years to his surviving wife, Gayle King. He is also survived by sister Pauline (Polly) Coyne (Robert) of Mobile, AL and brother James Ivy King (Marie) of Mobile, AL; nieces and nephews, Mark Magee (Julie) of Mobile, AL and Michelle McQuillan (Mark) of Charleston, SC, Cliff Hembree (Lisa) of Tuscaloosa, AL; grand nieces and nephews, Molly Magee, Madeline McQuillan, Margo Magee, Courtland McQuillan, Pate Hembree and Price Hembree.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brantley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved