Albert "Owen" KingOlive Branch, MS - Albert "Owen" King, 67, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Owen was born and raised in Mobile, AL and was a lifelong, ardent fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Elizabeth Milam King; sister, Patricia Ann Hembree and brother-in-law Royce (Butch) Hembree, and nephew James Michael Magee. Owen was a loving husband of 46 years to his surviving wife, Gayle King. He is also survived by sister Pauline (Polly) Coyne (Robert) of Mobile, AL and brother James Ivy King (Marie) of Mobile, AL; nieces and nephews, Mark Magee (Julie) of Mobile, AL and Michelle McQuillan (Mark) of Charleston, SC, Cliff Hembree (Lisa) of Tuscaloosa, AL; grand nieces and nephews, Molly Magee, Madeline McQuillan, Margo Magee, Courtland McQuillan, Pate Hembree and Price Hembree.