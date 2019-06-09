Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Albert Louis Cossitt

Albert Louis Cossitt Obituary
Albert Louis Cossitt

Memphis - Albert Louis Cossitt, 93, passed away June 7, 2019 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House. He was born September 8, 1925 in Ripley, MS to the late Oscar and Bertha Cossitt. He was also preceded in death by his sister Bama Cossitt and brother Allfred Cossitt. Mr. Cossitt was a member of Union Ave. Baptist Church. He worked for Swift Oil Mill and later retired from Buckeye.

Mr. Cossitt leaves behind his brother, Boyce Shelton of Tupelo, MS. and 3 sisters; Hazel Morrow (James) of Memphis, TN., Betty Jean Mauney and Loyce McNeil both of Ripley, MS. He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Ripley, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 9, 2019
