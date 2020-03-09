|
Albert N. Black, Jr.
Memphis - Albert N. Black, Jr., 79, of Memphis, TN passed away March 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hallie Black, Sr. Albert retired from the Memphis Police Department after 35 years. He was a patrolman for 10 years and a motorcycle policeman for 25 years. He became a Captain in 1996 and retired 2001. He also served in the United States Navy for 4 years. Albert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dorothy Sisco Black; his son Anthony Black (Rhonda); 2 daughters, 1 step-daughter, Jessica Maghes; 4 grandchildren; and his sister, Beverly Roth (Fritz). Memorials may be made to . A memorial gathering will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, March 12th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020