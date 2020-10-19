Albert Poortvliet



Millington - USN ret. 86, of Millington, TN passed away October 19, 2020. He was an avid fisherman and square dancer, woodworking enthusiast, and liked to fight and bite. The widower of Margaret "Peggy" Poortvliet, he is survived by his wife of seven years, Merrie Jo Poortvliet; daughters, Linda Lantry of Jacksonville, FL, Arline Jaco of Millington, TN, Katherine Robinson of Rossville, TN, Karen Sizemore of Millington, TN, Donna Marsh of Germantown, TN and Tyla Kozub of Philadelphia, PA; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. The family will receive friends Thursday (Oct 22) from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, (a hospice organization) 3854 American Way (Suite A), Baton Rouge, LA 70816









