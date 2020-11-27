1/1
Aldon Paul Russell Jr.
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Aldon Paul Russell Jr.

Memphis - Aldon Paul Russell Jr. of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 23, at the age of 77.

Paul was born on November 14, 1943 in Washington D.C., raised in Jackson, TN and made his home in Memphis.

Throughout his career as a mortgage banker, Paul was very involved in the Freemasons, the Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He was a Member of the Oakville Lodge #599, a Life member of the Zaman Grotto, a K.C.C. H. Memphis Scottish Rite Mason, Member of the Al Chymia Shrine and past president of their Hillbilly Unit, and a York Rite Mason at Rosemont Commandery. He also achieved the honor of being a Knight Mason. In addition, he had a passion for playing the drums and spent many years entertaining crowds around Memphis. Paul was also a proud military veteran.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Gwen Owen. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Russell; his son, Jamie Russell and daughter-in-law Lauren Russell; his precious grandchildren to whom he was "Geepaw", Anna Claire Russell and Mary James Russell; his nephew, Justin Moore (Laurel); and great-niece and nephew Marley and William.

Paul never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He was a jack of all trades, could fix just about anything and always put his family before himself. He will be remembered dearly as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11 am with a visitation one hour before the service. The family will be there to welcome friends and relatives but please be mindful of everyone's safety during this difficult time were living in.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
