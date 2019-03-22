|
|
Alexandria Bonet Anderson
Memphis, TN
Alexandria Bonet Anderson, 92, passed away March 20, 2019. She was born and raised in New York City, moving to Memphis 1951. She was a volunteer at the Kennedy Veterans Hospital in the speech therapy department and later began working as a medical transcriptionist for a local group of physicians, retiring after 52 years. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Samuel Newton Anderson, Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jean Burke (John); two sons, Samuel Newton Anderson III (Pat), and Dr. Frank W. J. Anderson (Elaine); grandchildren, Alicia Faye Anderson (Charles Klazer Gomes), Matthew D. Cameron, N. Blake Anderson, Sophia Rose Katherine Anderson, Jasper Christian Anderson, Erik Rolf Anderson; a brother, Frank Bonet and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to her grandson Matthew for his devoted care of his grandmother during the last months of her life.
The family will receive friends on Friday March 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Road, Memphis. Interment will be with her husband at Cumberland View Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 22, 2019