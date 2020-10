Alfred Dearen, Jr.Rosemark - Alfred E. Dearen, Jr. 87, of Rosemark, TN passed away September 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Bolton High School, a member of the first graduating class from State Tech (now Southwest), a US Air Force veteran and a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Raleigh. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jean Walker and brothers, Robert Dearen, Gerald Dayton Dearen and Jack Dearen. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louelen Dearen; daughters, Leigh Anne (Stephen) Sandlin of Rosemark, TN and Faye Beth (John) Hansen of St. Augustine, FL; son, Alfred (Mitzi) Dearen III of Rosemark, TN; sisters, Joan Ison of Memphis, TN and Joyce Cortese of PA; brothers, Harry Dearen of Millington, TN, Joe Dearen of Rosemark, TN, Don Dearen of Cordova, TN; grandchildren, Jason Hansen, Jodi Zitello, Ronald Sandlin, Joshua Sandlin and McKenzie Estes; great-grandchildren, Jai Sandlin and Kingston Hansen. The family will receive friends Sunday (Oct 4) from 4pm - 6pm at the Millington Chapel with a service Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in West Union Cemetery in Millington, TN.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123