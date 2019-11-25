|
Alfred L. Edmiston
Millington - Alfred L. Edmiston, 94, of Millington, TN, passed away November 24, 2019. He was devoted to his entire family; a civil service electrician at the Millington Naval Air Station; a Marine veteran who received the Purple Heart in WWII; member of the and NARFE; longtime member, teacher and Sunday School Superintendent at Frayser Bible Church; baseball coach for Millington Summer League; and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. The widower of Frances E. Edmiston, he is survived by his daughters, Janice Culpepper, Angela (Greg) Accampo and Pam (John) Hill all of Greenville, SC; sons, Al (Donna) Edmiston, Jr. of Asheville, NC, Paul (Kay) Edmiston of Maryville, TN, Dan Edmiston of Memphis, TN and Mark (Tammy) Edmiston of Middleburg, FL; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday (Nov 30) from noon until the service at 2:00 pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in West Union Cemetery.
