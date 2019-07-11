|
Alfredo Dalao
Millington - Alfredo Dalao, 89, of Millington, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Alfredo was born on February 22, 1930 in Agoo, La Union, Phillipines to Segismundo Dalao and Bonifacia Llavore. After losing his father during WWII, Alfredo took on the role of caring for his six brothers and sisters. Alfredo graduated from Congress High School in 1951 and went on to attend the University of the East in Manila, Philippines to study accounting. He later enlisted in the United States Navy (SK Chief) where he served for 23 years, which led him to two life changing milestones: citizenship to the United States and marrying his late sweetheart, Telesfora Abenes Dalao, in 1958. He and Telesfora had three children, Michael, Cynthia Bagatelas and Lucrecia Haney during his time in the service. This allowed his family to grow up in a number of unique places including Japan, Midway Island, Australia and Hawaii. In 1974, he and Telesfora made their final move to Millington, TN where they happily remained the rest of their years.
Alfredo's fortitude to leave his family and serve in a foreign country illustrates one of the many ways he was a selfless leader. Despite being oceans apart, he continued providing and caring for his family and extended family in the Philippines. His serving heart also extended to his faith and community in Millington where he attended St. William Catholic Church and was co-founder and former President of the Filipino- American Association of Millington, TN
He took great pride in his children and grandchildren and took it upon himself to plant the seeds of education, travel and music in each of them. He and Telesfora spoiled their grandchildren with love and encouragement in all things and are their role models for keeping their Filipino culture a timeless part of their lives.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter, Michael Dalao and Lucrecia Haney (Wallace); son-in-law, Todd Bagatelas; grandchildren, Alexandra Haney, Brandon Haney, Elena Bagatelas and Olivia Beard (Jimmy); brothers, Fernando Dalao and Florentino Dalao; and sisters, Adriana Laroya and Victorina Laroya.
He was preceded in death by his father Segismundo Dalao, mother Bonifacia, sisters Lorenza Laroya and Marcelina Dalao, wife Telesfora and daughter Cynthia Bagatelas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with a visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 am prior to the rosary service at 11:30am at St. William Catholic Church at 4932 Easley St., Millington, TN. Funeral mass will be held immediately following at noon. Military Interment will follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Memphis Mission of Mercy (memphismission.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019