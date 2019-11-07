|
|
Alice Adelphia King Foley
Memphis - Alice Adelphia King Foley passed away October 30, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was born November 8, 1930 in Butler, Oklahoma to Lydia Dowler King and William J. King. She attended school at Arapaho, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University where she met her husband, James Davis Foley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Davis Foley and daughters Paula Foley Coats, and Ann Foley Martin. She is survived by her brother Robert King, son Lynden Foley (Karla), daughter Ramona Foley, grandchildren James Brian Coats, Allison Huie (Russell) Natalie Bauerkemper (David) Thomas Martin (Josh) and Jeffrey Foley and great grandchildren Jack Huie and Kate Huie.
After Jim graduated and went into the Army they were married in Washington, DC. She followed her husband to Army Posts at Ft Leonard Wood, MO; Kobe, Japan, Ft Eustis, VA; San Marcos, TX; Ft Rucker, AL; Ft Walters, TX; Ft Knox KY; Stuttgart, Germany; and Meridian, MS. She spent time in Oklahoma when he was deployed to war zones in Korea and Vietnam and the cold war era in Germany. For hobbies Alice sewed, quilted and smocked, and attained Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League. After attending a genealogy class, she began to research ancestors. She and her husband traveled all over the southern states researching in libraries and courthouses, the National Archives in Washington, DC, and the LDS Library in Salt Lake City. After getting involved in genealogy, most of Alice's time was devoted to that pastime doing her own research and assisting others to join Genealogical Societies. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution serving as Regent of Chickasaw Bluff Chapter twice, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, U.S. Daughters of 1812, Dames Court of Honors and First Families of Oklahoma and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 684.
She will be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin OK.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019