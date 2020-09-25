1/
Alice Arlette Conlon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Arlette Conlon

Memphis - Alice Arlette Conlon, 88 of Memphis, TN passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Conlon; son, Danny Yarbro; daughter, Tempi Chisler; and sister, Shirley Starnes. She is survived by her son, Fred Yarbro (Joy) of Memphis, TN; daughter, Candy Wolf (John) of Memphis, TN; son-in-law, Steve Chisler, of Niceville, FL; sisters, Joy Bomar and Pat Dailey (Buddy) both of Millington, TN; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 29 at Helen Crigger Cemetery Munford, TN. The family thanks her Methodist Home Hospice Team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 munfordfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Helen Crigger Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved