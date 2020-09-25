Alice Arlette Conlon
Memphis - Alice Arlette Conlon, 88 of Memphis, TN passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Conlon; son, Danny Yarbro; daughter, Tempi Chisler; and sister, Shirley Starnes. She is survived by her son, Fred Yarbro (Joy) of Memphis, TN; daughter, Candy Wolf (John) of Memphis, TN; son-in-law, Steve Chisler, of Niceville, FL; sisters, Joy Bomar and Pat Dailey (Buddy) both of Millington, TN; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 29 at Helen Crigger Cemetery Munford, TN. The family thanks her Methodist Home Hospice Team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 munfordfuneralhome.com