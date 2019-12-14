|
|
Alice Catherine Eberhart
Murfreesboro - Alice Catherine (Albertson) Eberhart, 101, of Murfreesboro and previously Memphis, TN passed away December 9 at AdamsPlace Long Term Care, in no hurry to leave a life that began September 13, 1918 in Milton IN. Her father had a Depression-era large-animal veterinary practice in central Indiana, was often paid in-kind and glad to get it. Her mother kept chickens to help furnish the house. Not a vet, Alice nevertheless welcomed a series of animals, large and small, that accompanied her youngest child home. She graduated Milton High School, Class of '36, and studied dietetics at Indiana University. She left just short of completing her degree, but revered nutrition all her life and passed kitchen arts along to her children. She treasured poetry, gardening, sewing and not least, her Bible. She was well-organized and left copious notes, from studious to mundane, in a beautiful, cursive hand. Alice and her husband of 37 years, Lloyd Eugene Eberhart, were charter members of Grace United Methodist Church in Whitehaven. Later, moving near her daughter Barbara in Collierville, Alice was the first to join Collierville UMC at its then-new location on Poplar.
Alice was preceded in death by husband Lloyd, daughter Barbara Hornick (Ray) Ryan, and son Daniel (Gail) Eberhart. She is survived by daughter Deborah (Kelsie) Jones and niece Doris Ann (Tom) Vanhooser, and by a host of 'above-average' grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves many friends among the residents and staff at AdamsPlace, much appreciated by her family.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the start of the funeral service, 1 pm Monday December 16 at Collierville UMC Chapel, 104 Rowlett St. in Collierville. Flowers should be sent not to the church but to Forest Hills East at 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019