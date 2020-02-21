|
Alice Lee Lietch
Memphis - Alice Lee Lietch, 95, of Rosemark, TN passed away peacefully February 18, 2020 at the Mary Galloway Home in Memphis.
Born in Rosemark on January 7, 1925 to Edward Allison Thompson, Sr. and Luna Claire Cunningham, she was the youngest of seven children. As a lifelong resident of the community, she was active in the Rosemark Garden Club and the Civic Club. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rosemark and sang in the Church choir untill she was in her late 80's. She was also a long time member of Stageset at Theatre Memphis.
Preceded in death by her parents and her six siblings, she continued to live in the family home until she was 90 years of age.
Alice Lee is survived by her only son Harry Lee Davidson (Linda Monday), two grandsons Mark Edward (Suzanne Gilmartin), Lee Ingram (Stacye Whitehead) and three great-granddaughters Allison Marie, Emma Katherine, and Victoria Gail.
A memorial service will be held at Rosemark Presbyterian Church on Thursday, February 27th. at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be sent to Rosemark First Presbyterian Church, the Humane Society, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020