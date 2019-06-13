Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Union Valley MB Church
1051 McLemore Ave
Memphis, TN
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Valley MB Church
1051 McLemore Ave.
Memphis, TN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Valley MB Church
1051 McLemore Ave.
Memphis, TN
Memphis - Alice Marie Bounds, 70, retired employee of Fleming Foods, died on June 8, 2019. She leaves her children Brandon and Bridgette; two brothers James and Charles Sr. and her sister Dorothy; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, June 14th, 5-7PM, and 10-11AM on Saturday, June 15th. Home Going Celebration begins thereafter. Everything will be held at Union Valley MB Church, 1051 McLemore Ave. Memphis, TN. 38106.

