Alice Marie Bounds
Memphis - Alice Marie Bounds, 70, retired employee of Fleming Foods, died on June 8, 2019. She leaves her children Brandon and Bridgette; two brothers James and Charles Sr. and her sister Dorothy; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, June 14th, 5-7PM, and 10-11AM on Saturday, June 15th. Home Going Celebration begins thereafter. Everything will be held at Union Valley MB Church, 1051 McLemore Ave. Memphis, TN. 38106.
MJ Edwards
1165 Airways
Memphis, TN 38114
901-327-9360
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 13, 2019