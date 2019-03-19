Resources
Bartlett, TN

Alice Marie Dyer Haney, 94, passed away on March 16,2019 in Memphis, TN. She was the wife of W.D. Haney. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Phyllis (Jim) Burns and Pamela Webb. She was bless with 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 1:00-2:00 pm with service following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019
