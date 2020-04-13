|
Alice Marie Smith Alston
Memphis - Alice Marie (Vaughn) Smith Alston, 98, was called to her heavenly home on April 11, 2020. She was the eldest daughter of the late James Ira Vaughn and Ruth Elizabeth (Coker) Vaughn. She is survived by two sisters, Bernice (Vaughn) Morgan, of Detroit, MI and Anne Ruth (Vaughn) Boals of Memphis, TN; three children, Dr. James Alton Smith (Sarah); Linda Carol Smith (Deats, Sidley) and Mary Elizabeth (Smith, Chou) Vaughn, of Huntsville, AL; six Grandchildren and twelve Great-Grandchildren; five step-children, James L. Alston III, Hattiesburg, MS, Barbara (Alston) Green, Dr. Phil L. Alston, Cindy (Alston) Johnson and Mary (Alston) Hargrove of Memphis, TN.
Mrs. Alston married the late Hugh Alton Smith on February 9, 1941. Following his death in 1989 she married the late Dr. James L. Alston, Jr., of Memphis, TN, March 10, 1991.
Born in Water Valley, MS, July 22, 1921, her family moved to Memphis, TN in 1927. Marie graduated from Southside High School and earned a Piano Teaching Certificate in 1940 from DeShazzo School of Music. She was an accomplished classical pianist and a long-time member of the Beethoven Club, Memphis, TN; taught piano and served as church pianist/organist for many years. She was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, involved in the early development of Westminster Christian Academy, Huntsville, AL. and Covenant College, Lookout, Mountain, TN; she organized the first International Christian Women's Club, Huntsville, AL, served as the first president of the club and a state representative. She organized the Tennessee Valley Christian Women's Retreat and served as the first president.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family on 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral and Cemetery, Memphis, TN. In view of the current pandemic, Coronvirus-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Mrs. Alston's request donations be sent to Covenant College, 14049 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020