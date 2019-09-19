|
Alice P. Jeffery
Memphis - Alice P Jeffery, 88 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Saturday, October 25, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Fred Peoples and the late Gladys Adams Peoples. She was a retired educator for the Memphis City Schools after 31years. Surviving are sons, Julian L Jeffery, Jr., Marvin A. Jeffery and Rodney Jeffery (Renee Jones), sisters, Kate Lane and Barbara Peoples; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 2 Great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery located at Dudley Memphis, Tennessee 38126. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Metropolitan Baptist Church Scholarship Fund 767 Walker Ave Memphis, Tennessee 38126.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 19, 2019