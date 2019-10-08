Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Alice Turley Wood

Alice Turley Wood Obituary
Alice Turley Wood

Memphis - Alice Turley Wood, 93, passed away on October 4, 2019. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Jim Wood Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Patty Clark (Gary), Bebe Howell (Bob), and Mindy Costabile (Louis), seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Alice was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dan Turley Sr., Ralph Turley, and Ann Turley O'Hearn. She enjoyed a long career working with family at the Dan B. Turley Company. Alice had a beautiful spirit and inspired many with her positive attitude, and will be fondly remembered for her deep devotion to her faith, family, and friends. Her family is grateful for the care and support of her caregivers over the past 18 months.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MIFA, Center, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019
