Allan Browning Ferguson, Jr.
Germantown - Allan Browning Ferguson, Jr., born April 26, 1940, passed away on August 25, 2019.
He leaves his wife Sandra Grooms Ferguson of Germantown, TN, his son Michael Ferguson of Jacksonville, FL, his stepdaughter Rosemary Grooms of Blaine, Washington, and two step grandsons Jake Williams and Morgan Green. He was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Allan Ferguson of Memphis, TN, his son Mark Ferguson, and his sister Joyce Ferguson.
Al graduated from East High School and the University of Memphis, where he was president of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma. He spent most of his career as a realtor with Crye-Leike.
Visitation will be held at St. Luke's Methodist Church on Saturday, September 14, at 1:00 with a memorial service to follow at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the of Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019