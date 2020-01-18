|
|
Alleen Carruthers died peacefully January 10, 2020 in Casa Grande, Az. Alleen was born in Mt Pleasant, Ms. July 1929. She lived most of her life in Collierville, Tn and her last 5 years until she died in Casa Grande.
She worked at Troxel then Advertising Checking Bureau. After retirement and the death of her beloved husband, Stanley Carruthers, her favorite job was being Nanny (Nana) to Frank and Lisa Fitzgerald's 3 daughters. She watched several families children and worked in nursery at First Baptist Church. Alleen was a sweet and kind lady.
Survivors include daughters Vicki Criswell Milan,Tn, Billie Hollenbeck Casa Grande, Az , almost daughters, Ginger Curtis , Red Banks, Ms.and Mary Lee Brooks Collierville, Tn., Aunts Cordelia Starks, Sue Sipes Slayden, Ms, Nieces Barbara Jackson Memphis TN, Gena Douglas Batesville, Ms. 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
Preceded in death Parents, Harry and Willie Allen. Brother Andrew Wells, Sister Dorothy Tucker Tedford, , Billie and Vicki's father, Bill Anderson.
Service Held at Collierville Funeral Home, January 21,2020 at 2pm. After the funeral service Alleen will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cementary.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Alleen Carruthers, please give donations to St Andrews Episcopal Church,106 Walnut St, Collierville, Tn.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020