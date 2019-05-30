|
Allen Garfield Ragland
- - Allen Garfield Ragland, born June 14, 1955, went to be with the Lord May 24, 2019. Devoted and caring Husband to his "Angel," Alexie Byrd Ragland. Loving and proud Father to Son, Joshua Garfield Ragland (Jana), and Daughters, Amber Lee Ragland and Ashley LaDonna Bryant (Justin). Attentive and doting Grandfather to Juliette Ragland, Alexsondra Garner, William Ragland, Justin Bryant, Lukas Bryant, Ashtin Bryant, Jimmy (J.W.) Flowers, Jared Hooker, and Denise Daley. His Brothers, Stephen Ragland, Joseph Tracy Ragland (Peggy), and Clyde Dexter Ragland. Services for Allen will be held at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel with viewing Thursday evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, and funeral services on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00am. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends. He will be forever in our hearts.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019