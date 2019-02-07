|
Allen Ray Haslip
Olive Branch, MS
Allen Ray Haslip, 62, of Olive Branch, MS passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer.
Allen was born September 24, 1956 in Hernando, MS. He was an active member of his community and devoted to his church, family, and work.
He was a resident of Olive Branch who was passionate about his hometown. Allen, commonly known as Hayes, attended Olive Branch High School where he built lifelong friendships and graduated Class of 1974. As an adult, he devoted countless hours to coaching little league sports in Olive Branch and he was the founding President of the Olive Branch High School Football Booster Club. Allen was a professional truck driver and took his career very seriously. He was employed by Easley Transportation for the last 13 years and prided himself in never calling into work. Allen was an avid fan of all sports and especially enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints. He was a member of Meadow Brook Baptist Church where he faithfully attended Sunday school and weekly service. He was a daddy, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. He was known as being the one that everyone could depend on, for always having a smile on his face, and having an encouraging word to lend.
Allen is survived by his mother, Joyce; son, Murry (Katheryn); daughter, Savannah (Cody); brother, Dennis (Barry); sister, June; two nephews, Will and Andy; two nieces, Mandy and Molly Brooke; two special great-nephews, Lane and Haslip.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Haslip and his sister Janet Haslip Kuhn.
Visitation will be Friday, February 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Meadow Brook Baptist Church, 3115 Old Pigeon Roost Road, Byhalia, MS. Services will be Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Meadow Brook Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Meadow Brook Baptist Church in memory of Allen.
Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch 662-893-3900
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019