Allie Cage
Nashville - Allie Cage, age 67, of Nashville, TN passed away January 3, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN to the parents, Ernest and Robbie Tucker Cage.
Allie was appointed as the Preacher in Charge of the Murfreesboro Christian Methodist Episcopal Mission of the Southeast District for several years.
She is survived by siblings, Willie Lee Cage, Robert Lee Cage, Arthur James Cage (Vera), Melvin Franklin Cage, and Sam Cage (Viola), Susie M. Barnes (James), Roberta S. Riley (Joseph), Jean Carol Franklin (Hayward) and Jane Caren Wright a host of relatives & friends.
Funeral Services Saturday, January 11, 2020, Visitation 9 AM with funeral to follow at 11 AM at Mount Olive Cathedral C.M.E. Church 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. Memphis, TN 38126. Interment in Forrest Hills Cemetery South.
Terrell Broady Funeral Home. 615-244-4755
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020