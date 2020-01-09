|
|
Reverend Allie M. Cage
Memphis - Rev. Allie Mae Cage, 66, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was an Ordained Minister in the CME family. She leaves to mourn and celebrate her life, five brothers, Willie L. Cage, Robert L. Cage, Arthur J. Cage (Vera), Melvin Cage, and Sam Cage (Viola), four sisters, Susie M. Barnes (James), Roberta S. Riley (Joseph), Jean C. Franklin (Hayward) and Jane C. Wright.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, Memphis, TN from 9:00am to 11:00am for visitation, and 11:00am for funeral services.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2545 E. Holmes Road, Memphis, TN. Repast will be back at Mt. Olive Cathedral after the burial.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020