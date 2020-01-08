|
Reverend Allie Mae Cage
Nashville - Reverend Allie Mae Cage, 66 years old was born to Robie Lee Bynum and Ernest Hampton Cage, Sr. on February 2, 1953. She was the twelfth child of 15 children. She grew up in a very spiritual and religious family. Allie was baptized when she was 11 years old at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, where she worked fiercely.
Allie graduated from Hamilton High School, and college, Cornell University with a BS in Industrial Engineering. Later she attended Tennessee State University with a Masters in Business Administration. Allie worked at several Fortune 500 companies, and taught in the school system, but this did not fulfill her dreams. She announced that she wanted to work for Christ and further her education and teaching and became an Ordained Minister.
Allie felt that her ministry would be best served in Nashville, Tennessee, where she relocated from the Memphis area. She said that this is where the Lord wanted her to be. Her goal was to start and build an outreach ministry to help those that did not know the Lord. She did not aspire to be rich or famous, but to teach the lessons of Jesus Christ.
Allie was appointed as the Preacher in Charge of the Murfreesboro Christian Methodist Episcopal Mission of the Southeast District several years in a row.
Before her passing, Rev Cage knew that she still had a lot of work to do, but the Lord needed her also.
She leaves to mourn and celebrate her beautiful and loving life five brothers, Willie Lee Cage, Robert Lee Cage, Arthur James Cage (Vera), Melvin Franklin Cage, and Sam Cage (Viola), four sisters, Susie M. Barnes (James), Roberta S. Riley (Joseph), Jean Carol Franklin (Hayward) and Jane Caren Wright. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Before ending each phone conversation, without fail; Allie would say "Kiss Those Babies For Me".
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020