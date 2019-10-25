|
|
Allison Greene
Sarasota, FL - Allison Greene (Anne Gilson Riley) of Sarasota, FL (formerly of Memphis, TN) passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 74. A loving and supportive mother and grandmother. Her boundless empathy, silly humor and adventuresome spirit will be carried forward by her loving family. Preceded in death by her mother Martha Anne Riley (Moore) and James Gilson Riley. She is survived by her son Yves-Alain Gonnet (Karen) and daughter, Michelle Greene (Frank Bellanger), grandchildren Riley Gonnet (Maria), Parker Gonnet and sister Sue (Riley) O'Callaghan. Her family is eternally grateful for the life she gave and shared with them.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019