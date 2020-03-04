|
Alma Marie Harrington Blount
Alma Marie Harrington Blount (94) peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her son, Jay Blount (Louise); daughter, Regina Blount-Williams; grandson, Reggie Blount; sister, Mildred Jones Lee; goddaughter, Louisa Boyd; brother-in-law, Ira Blount; son-in-law, Charles Williams, Jr.; and a host of family and friends. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020, 4 p.m. - 6p.m. at N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be at Mt. Pisgah C.M.E Church, 2490 Park Ave, Memphis, TN on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020