Services
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt Pisgah CME Church
2490 Park Ave.
View Map
Alma Marie Harrington Blount

Alma Marie Harrington Blount Obituary
Alma Marie Harrington Blount

Alma Marie Harrington Blount (94) peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her son, Jay Blount (Louise); daughter, Regina Blount-Williams; grandson, Reggie Blount; sister, Mildred Jones Lee; goddaughter, Louisa Boyd; brother-in-law, Ira Blount; son-in-law, Charles Williams, Jr.; and a host of family and friends. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020, 4 p.m. - 6p.m. at N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be at Mt. Pisgah C.M.E Church, 2490 Park Ave, Memphis, TN on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
