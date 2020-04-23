|
Alma Virginia Hathorn
Alma Virginia Hathorn, age 78, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born December 29, 1941 in Jackson, Mississippi and graduated from Mississippi University for Women. Virginia worked as a Medical Technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis throughout her career.
Virginia led a life of faith, and service was a large part of her life. She was a faithful servant to God and to St. Luke's United Methodist Church where she was the Membership Secretary for years and on just about every other committee there was. She loved singing in the choir and worked part time at the church after retirement from the hospital. She also enjoyed good food, music and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lynda Harris Hathorn and nephew & niece, Marc and Sarah Hathorn, all who live in Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie M. & James A. Hathorn Sr. and her brother James A. Hathorn Jr.
Due to current health restrictions, a private service and burial will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi in May. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Memphis in the near future. Please contact St. Luke's for information on the memorial. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020