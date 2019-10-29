|
|
Almeda Montague Burns
Germantown - Almeda Montague Burns, 102, of Germantown, passed away October 26, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Gayle Burns Templeton and Monty Burns. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 11th from 10:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a private burial immediately following.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019