Alton Cagle
Memphis - Funeral services for Mr. Alton Cagle, age 93, are scheduled for 2:00pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Pafford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Independence Cemetery with Military Honors. Mr. Cagle passed away Sunday in Jackson, Tn. He is survived by his wife- Emma Lee Cagle, one step daughter- Beverley Cogdell Rodgers, three brothers- Ollie Cagle (late Barbara), James E. Cagle (Jimmie), J. Harold Cagle (Jennie), Cornelia Cagle (late Homer Cagle), Jimmie Cagle (late LV Cagle), several step grandchildren, two great stepsons and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elnora Pendegrass Cagle and two sons- Lynn Cagle and Mark Cagle, six brothers- Deroy Cagle, Homer Cagle, L.V. Cagle, Lois Fay Cagle, Ray Cagle and Billy Joe Cagle. He was born September 18, 1925 in Blue Goose, Tn. to the late Lon and Mary Ann Cagle. He was a WW II Navy Veteran serving in Hawaii. Mr. Cagle retired from Memphis Light Gas and Water after 30 years and later returned to the Blue Goose Community where he lived for 23 years. The family will receive friends for viewing Tuesday 5-9pm and Wednesday 1-2pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019