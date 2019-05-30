|
|
Alton W. Elam
Cabot, AR - Alton W. Elam, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Cabot, AR. Mr. Elam was formerly of Memphis and he grew up in Covington, TN.
He was a WWII Army Veteran, a life time member of NB Forrest Camp 215 SCV of Memphis, a volunteer for 17 years at both Methodist University and North Hospital and for the last 5 years at Christian Life Center in Beebe, AR.
Alton was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, one great-granddaughter, Brooke Pipkin and two daughters-in-law, Nancy and Carla Elam.
He leaves four sons: Calvin Elam (Jessica) of FL, Jerry Elam (Barbara) of AR, Dennis Elam of AR and Gary Elam (Marilyn) of MS; 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM on Saturday, June 1 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, East: 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019