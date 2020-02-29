Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Alvain E. Gilless Obituary
Alvain E. Gilless

Munford - Alvain E. Gilless, USN, Ret., age 86, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Covington Care Nursing and Rehab in Covington, TN. Mr. Gilless was a Retired Navy Veteran of the Korean War, Dominican Republic, and Vietnam, He was a Navy Photographer, and Retired Shop Teacher for the Memphis City School System. Mr. Gilless is survived by his Wife of 65 years, Kiyoko, Two daughters; Mary Ervin (Billy), and Kay Gilless; a sister Martha Lorene Foley, a brother Louis Gilless, and Three Grandchildren, William E. Ervin, Erin L. Lasley, and Caitlyn E. Lasley. He was preceded in death by one daughter Joyce Lasley. The family will recieve friends Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 until 8 P.M., with funeral services Thursday March 5, 2020 at 2 P.M. all at the Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel.

Munford Funeral Home, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneral home.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
