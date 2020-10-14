Alvin Luckett

In MEMORY of Wonderful young man, friend and just a person that was always a great person to be around, one who always found time to give of himself to others, a hard working person with a great sense of humor, our friendship was one that I will always cherish and remember as one in a million I was just in his presence just three days before he passed away REMEMBERING our last conversation was filled with care and cooncern. Rest in Gods PRESENCE Alvin, you will forever be in my memory, you left a very strong impact in my life, your Friend, Ms. Sharon R. Robinson.

Sharon Robinson

Friend