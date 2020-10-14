1/
Alvin Luckett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Luckett

Age 58, passed away October 6, 2020. N J Ford & Sons. 901-948-7755




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
In MEMORY of Wonderful young man, friend and just a person that was always a great person to be around, one who always found time to give of himself to others, a hard working person with a great sense of humor, our friendship was one that I will always cherish and remember as one in a million I was just in his presence just three days before he passed away REMEMBERING our last conversation was filled with care and cooncern. Rest in Gods PRESENCE Alvin, you will forever be in my memory, you left a very strong impact in my life, your Friend, Ms. Sharon R. Robinson.
Sharon Robinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved